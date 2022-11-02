Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBOC 3-22 Graduation [Image 28 of 30]

    CBOC 3-22 Graduation

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Maryland (February 11, 2022) – United States Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) graduate the CBIRF Basic Operations Course (CBOC) aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Md, on February 11, 2022. CBOC is a requirement for all CBIRF personnel to complete upon arrival to the unit for everyone to have a base line skill set of how to operate in a CBRNE environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBOC 3-22 Graduation [Image 30 of 30], by GySgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

