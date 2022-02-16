Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Shines Spotlight on Diversity Efforts with Custom Trailer Designs

    Exchange Shines Spotlight on Diversity Efforts with Custom Trailer Designs

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is taking its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce to the streets with custom trailer designs spotlighting the organization’s Special Emphasis Programs, which promote a positive workplace culture where associates at all levels with different backgrounds, lifestyles and abilities are respected and given the opportunity to succeed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:48
    Photo ID: 7054424
    VIRIN: 220216-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 3919x3673
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Shines Spotlight on Diversity Efforts with Custom Trailer Designs, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Shines Spotlight on Diversity Efforts with Custom Trailer Designs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT