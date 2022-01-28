Tony Genovesi Retires

220128-N-UX196-1008 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 28, 2022) Antonio “Tony” Genovesi, from Floridia, Italy, stands in front of the logo for Aviation Support Detachment Sigonella on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 28, 2022. Genovesi retired after 37 years of service at ASD Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Megan Mills)

