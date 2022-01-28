Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tony Genovesi Retires

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Megan Mills 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220128-N-UX196-1008 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 28, 2022) Antonio “Tony” Genovesi, from Floridia, Italy, stands in front of the logo for Aviation Support Detachment Sigonella on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 28, 2022. Genovesi retired after 37 years of service at ASD Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Megan Mills)

    Italy
    Sigonella
    NAS Sigonella
    Navy
    retirement
    ASD

