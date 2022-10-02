Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSAF, USAF conduct post-blast training exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    RSAF, USAF conduct post-blast training exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Service members from the Royal Saudi Air Force and the U.S. Air Force pose for a photo after a bilateral training exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2022. The bilateral exercise consisted of U.S. personnel from the explosive ordnance disposal team and the Office of Special Investigation training alongside RSAF EOD and Intelligence and Security Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    RSAF, USAF conduct post-blast training exercise

    TAGS

    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    OSI
    Office of Special Investigation
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    RSAF
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW
    378th ECES
    378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

