RSAF, USAF conduct post-blast training exercise

Service members from the Royal Saudi Air Force and the U.S. Air Force pose for a photo after a bilateral training exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2022. The bilateral exercise consisted of U.S. personnel from the explosive ordnance disposal team and the Office of Special Investigation training alongside RSAF EOD and Intelligence and Security Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

