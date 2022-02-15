220214-N-DN159-1031 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) Deck department Sailors use firehoses to wash down the anchor chain in the fo’c’sle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) while getting underway, Feb. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

