    2ID Hosts Korean Military Academy Cadets to Train for Sandhurst Military Skill Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    2ID Hosts Korean Military Academy Cadets to Train for Sandhurst Military Skill Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division hosts cadets from the Korean Military Academy to train on a confidence course Feb. 15, 2022 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The cadets received this training in preparation for the upcoming Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted at West Point, New York. (Photo courtesy of Pak Chin-U)

    2ID

