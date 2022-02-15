USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and Marines, assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), chock and chain a UH-1Y Huey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during flight operations aboard, Feb. 15, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

