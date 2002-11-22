Project Area Map of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, New York, Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2002
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7053493
|VIRIN:
|021122-D-CR197-007
|Resolution:
|1401x867
|Size:
|303.64 KB
|Location:
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Area Map [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coastal storm splits island and brings communities together
LEAVE A COMMENT