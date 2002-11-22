Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Area Map [Image 7 of 7]

    Project Area Map

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2002

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    Project Area Map of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, New York, Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2002
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:07
    Photo ID: 7053493
    VIRIN: 021122-D-CR197-007
    Resolution: 1401x867
    Size: 303.64 KB
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Area Map [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coastal storm splits island and brings communities together

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    New York District

