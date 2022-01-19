Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New site of Strike Safe Operation [Image 1 of 7]

    New site of Strike Safe Operation

    BAYAMóN, PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Edrik Ramirez of the Puerto Rico State Guard and staff from the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico talks with the Puerto Rico Department of Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López at the University Hospital Dr. Ramón Ruiz Arnau, Bayamón, Jan. 19, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued monitoring citizens' health against the Covid-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 15:11
    Photo ID: 7053428
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-SJ606-1161
    Resolution: 3745x2497
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: BAYAMóN, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New site of Strike Safe Operation [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Puerto Rico Nationa Guard
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer

