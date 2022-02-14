Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Renders Passing Honors to Colombian Navy Upon Arrival to Cartagena [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Billings Renders Passing Honors to Colombian Navy Upon Arrival to Cartagena

    COLOMBIA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220214-N-GF955-1107
    CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Feb. 14, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) arrives in Cartagena, Colombia for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Feb. 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7053393
    VIRIN: 220214-N-GF955-1107
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    US Southern Command
    sea and anchor
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings

