USS Billings Renders Passing Honors to Colombian Navy Upon Arrival to Cartagena

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Feb. 14, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) arrives in Cartagena, Colombia for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Feb. 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)
