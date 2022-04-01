Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC speaks on Keystone Senior Enlisted Panel [Image 4 of 4]

    SMMC speaks on Keystone Senior Enlisted Panel

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, sits on a Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) panel supporting Keystone at the National Defense University at Ft. McNair, District of Columbia, Jan. 4, 2022. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps addressed questions with the support of his fellow SEA’s, posed by Keystone students. The Keystone Course will educate Command Senior Enlisted Leaders currently serving in or slated to serve in a general or flag officer level joint headquarters or Service headquarters that could be assigned as a joint task force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 08:38
    Photo ID: 7052722
    VIRIN: 220104-M-DX405-0025
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 801.58 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMMC speaks on Keystone Senior Enlisted Panel [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    TAGS

    enlisted
    Senior Enlisted Advisors
    SMMC
    Joint PME
    19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Troy E. Black

