Task Force X – Aqaba, Jordan

220213-N-KZ419-1140 GULF OF AQABA (Feb. 13, 2022) Lt. T.J. Brown, assigned to Task Force 59, lowers a floating sensor that collects maritime environmental data into the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 Feb. 13. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Location: GULF OF AQABA