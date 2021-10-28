Jim Magdalenski, the Naval OPSEC Support Team Director for Naval Information Forces, visits NNSY to celebrate America's Shipyard's achievements in protecting critical information and presents award winners with Naval OPSEC Support Team coins for a job well-done.
This work, Think Smart, Think OPSEC: NNSY Celebrates Operations Security Wins with Naval OPSEC Support Team Director from Naval Information Forces [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
