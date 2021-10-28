Date Taken: 10.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 07:11 Photo ID: 7052635 VIRIN: 211028-N-SY521-051 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.64 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Think Smart, Think OPSEC: NNSY Celebrates Operations Security Wins with Naval OPSEC Support Team Director from Naval Information Forces [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.