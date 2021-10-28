Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Think Smart, Think OPSEC: NNSY Celebrates Operations Security Wins with Naval OPSEC Support Team Director from Naval Information Forces [Image 3 of 3]

    Think Smart, Think OPSEC: NNSY Celebrates Operations Security Wins with Naval OPSEC Support Team Director from Naval Information Forces

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Jim Magdalenski, the Naval OPSEC Support Team Director for Naval Information Forces, visits NNSY to celebrate America's Shipyard's achievements in protecting critical information and presents award winners with Naval OPSEC Support Team coins for a job well-done.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think Smart, Think OPSEC: NNSY Celebrates Operations Security Wins with Naval OPSEC Support Team Director from Naval Information Forces [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OPSEC
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

