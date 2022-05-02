Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    05FEB2022 [Image 7 of 7]

    05FEB2022

    ITALY

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade make preparations at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, ahead of their deployment in support of U.S. European Command requirements Feb. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:06
    Photo ID: 7052552
    VIRIN: 220205-A-DR527-344
    Resolution: 4128x2320
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 05FEB2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    05FEB2022
    05FEB2022
    05FEB2022
    05FEB2022
    05FEB2022
    05FEB2022
    05FEB2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Sky soldiers
    readiness
    airborne
    deployment
    173rd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT