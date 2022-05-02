Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade make preparations at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, ahead of their deployment in support of U.S. European Command requirements Feb. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Shaw)
