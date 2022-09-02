Team AUAB trains with QEAF fighters

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Larry Roark, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, goes over the procedures of responding to an aircraft fire at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2022. 379th ECES firefighters trained with a Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15QA, an advanced model of the F-15E Strike Eagle, to familiarize themselves with the new air frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

