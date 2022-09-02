U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Larry Roark, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, goes over the procedures of responding to an aircraft fire at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2022. 379th ECES firefighters trained with a Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15QA, an advanced model of the F-15E Strike Eagle, to familiarize themselves with the new air frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
This work, Team AUAB trains with QEAF fighters [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
