    Team AUAB trains with QEAF fighters [Image 5 of 5]

    Team AUAB trains with QEAF fighters

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Larry Roark, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, goes over the procedures of responding to an aircraft fire at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2022. 379th ECES firefighters trained with a Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15QA, an advanced model of the F-15E Strike Eagle, to familiarize themselves with the new air frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:10
    Photo ID: 7052504
    VIRIN: 220213-F-MG692-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5160
    Size: 16.53 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team AUAB trains with QEAF fighters [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    379 AEW
    379 ECES
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    F-15QA

