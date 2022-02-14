Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Command Named Best Anti-Terrorism Program in the Army

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Capt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    The 9th Mission Support Command's G-34 military partners conduct physical security assessment on critical infrastructure to identify possible vulnerabilities. The 9th MSC was named the best large unit anti-terrorism program by Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) for fiscal year 2021. The 9th MSC's approach to anti-terrorism requires coordination between various organizations to ensure success.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Named Best Anti-Terrorism Program in the Army [Image 5 of 5], by CPT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

