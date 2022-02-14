The 9th Mission Support Command's G-34 military partners conduct physical security assessment on critical infrastructure to identify possible vulnerabilities. The 9th MSC was named the best large unit anti-terrorism program by Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) for fiscal year 2021. The 9th MSC's approach to anti-terrorism requires coordination between various organizations to ensure success.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7052256
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-HF423-003
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|205.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Mission Support Command Named Best Anti-Terrorism Program in the Army [Image 5 of 5], by CPT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9th Mission Support Command Named Best Anti-Terrorism Program in the Army
