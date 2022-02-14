Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Blue Angels Flyover [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson Blue Angels Flyover

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    220214-N-YO638-1197 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2022) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in the Delta Formation over the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) after returning from an eight-month deployment. This year marks the centennial of the U.S. naval aircraft carrier in the Navy which has provided many contributions to national security and the fleet for the past 100 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson Blue Angels Flyover [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

