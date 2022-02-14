USS Carl Vinson Blue Angels Flyover

220214-N-YO638-1197 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2022) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in the Delta Formation over the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) after returning from an eight-month deployment. This year marks the centennial of the U.S. naval aircraft carrier in the Navy which has provided many contributions to national security and the fleet for the past 100 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)

