USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters With VMM 362

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kevon Lamont-Anderson, from Cleburn, Texas, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs an MV-22 Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 to ascend from flight deck during flight quarters, Feb. 5. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

