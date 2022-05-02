Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters With VMM 362 [Image 2 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kevon Lamont-Anderson, from Cleburn, Texas, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs an MV-22 Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 to ascend from flight deck during flight quarters, Feb. 5. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 18:08
    Photo ID: 7051990
    VIRIN: 220205-N-MT581-1292
    Resolution: 3602x2404
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters With VMM 362 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

