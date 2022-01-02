Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10TH AAMDC command team inspects maintenance readiness of Patriot battalion [Image 10 of 10]

    10TH AAMDC command team inspects maintenance readiness of Patriot battalion

    GERMANY

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, Commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, speaks to Soldiers and leaders of the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment about readiness during a ‘maintenance terrain walk’ in Baumholder, Germany on February 1, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10TH AAMDC command team inspects maintenance readiness of Patriot battalion [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

