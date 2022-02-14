3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04

Advisors assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and Task Force Three train alongside Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022. The training is part of Decisive Action Rotation 22-04, which allows Advisors an opportunity to sharpen their skills advising and assisting partner forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cristina Gomez)

