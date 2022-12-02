Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-147 Homecoming [Image 2 of 5]

    VFA-147 Homecoming

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emiline Senn 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. (12 Feb., 2022) -- F-35C Lightning IIs assigned to the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 taxi on the flight line.. VFA-147, as part of Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Carrier Air Wing 2, returned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Feb. 12, 2022, following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. The Carl Vinson CSG is the first carrier strike group to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms within Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 that predominantly represent the “Airwing of the Future”, including the F-35C Lightning IIs of VFA-147 and the CMV-22B Ospreys of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emiline L. M. Senn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 13:05
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
