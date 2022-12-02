VFA-147 Homecoming

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. (12 Feb., 2022) -- F-35C Lightning IIs assigned to the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 taxi on the flight line.. VFA-147, as part of Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Carrier Air Wing 2, returned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Feb. 12, 2022, following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. The Carl Vinson CSG is the first carrier strike group to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms within Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 that predominantly represent the “Airwing of the Future”, including the F-35C Lightning IIs of VFA-147 and the CMV-22B Ospreys of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emiline L. M. Senn)

