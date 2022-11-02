Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 2022 Q&A with Capt. Cameron Chen

    MOMBASA, KENYA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Mombasa, Kenya - Capt. Cameron Chen, commodore, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, visits Bandari Maritime Academy during exercise Cutlass Express 2022 in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 11, 2022. Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East African coastal regions.

    #CutlassExpress2022

