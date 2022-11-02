Mombasa, Kenya - Capt. Cameron Chen, commodore, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, visits Bandari Maritime Academy during exercise Cutlass Express 2022 in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 11, 2022. Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East African coastal regions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 12:34 Photo ID: 7051304 VIRIN: 220211-F-AV821-038 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 2.38 MB Location: MOMBASA, KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cutlass Express 2022 Q&A with Capt. Cameron Chen, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.