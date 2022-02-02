USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Security Drills

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2022) Capt. Gervy Alota, left, from San Diego, commanding officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), observes as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mathew Sahagan, from Brentwood, Calif., sights a simulated target during security drills on the John P. Murtha bridge wing, Feb. 2. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

