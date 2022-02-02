Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Security Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2022) Capt. Gervy Alota, left, from San Diego, commanding officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), observes as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mathew Sahagan, from Brentwood, Calif., sights a simulated target during security drills on the John P. Murtha bridge wing, Feb. 2. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 12:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: BRENTWOOD, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    USS John P. Murtha
