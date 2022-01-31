An establishing shot is taken outside the home of Virginia Kellner, a former member of the Coast Guard's Semper Paratus Always Ready Women's Reserve (SPARs), in Hampden, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022. Kellner, now 99, took time to reflect upon her service and the impact it's had on succeeding generations of women service members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 09:42 Photo ID: 7051132 VIRIN: 220131-G-OS937-1220 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.89 MB Location: HAMPDEN, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard SPAR Virginia Kellner [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Abban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.