    U.S. Coast Guard SPAR Virginia Kellner [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard SPAR Virginia Kellner

    HAMPDEN, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    An establishing shot is taken outside the home of Virginia Kellner, a former member of the Coast Guard's Semper Paratus Always Ready Women's Reserve (SPARs), in Hampden, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022. Kellner, now 99, took time to reflect upon her service and the impact it's had on succeeding generations of women service members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 09:42
    Photo ID: 7051132
    VIRIN: 220131-G-OS937-1220
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: HAMPDEN, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard SPAR Virginia Kellner [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Abban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Reserve
    Women
    SPAR
    USCGA

