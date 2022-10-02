Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force X Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Task Force X Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220210-A-LN610-1009 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 10, 2022) Unmanned surface vessels MAST-13 and MANTAS T-38, operate in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 10, 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Frost)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:10
    Photo ID: 7051107
    VIRIN: 220210-A-LN610-1009
    Resolution: 5864x3909
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force X Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force X Operations
    Task Force X Operations
    Task Force X Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Navcent
    5th Fleet
    IMX22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT