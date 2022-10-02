220210-A-LN610-1009 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 10, 2022) Unmanned surface vessels MAST-13 and MANTAS T-38, operate in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 10, 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Frost)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 08:10
|Photo ID:
|7051107
|VIRIN:
|220210-A-LN610-1009
|Resolution:
|5864x3909
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force X Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
