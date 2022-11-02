PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jabari Mckenzie, from Tampa, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), decends a ladder after searching for “hot spots” during a machinery space fire drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 04:18 Photo ID: 7050914 VIRIN: 220212-N-FI026-1067 Resolution: 4927x3285 Size: 899.11 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drills [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.