    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 14, 2022) — Sailors and civilian personnel onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) enjoy a Super Bowl LVI (56) viewing party at CFAY’s Adm. Arleigh A. Burke Officers’ Club. This year, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals faced each other at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., home to the Rams Feb. 13, 2022. The event in Yokosuka was held with a suite of COVID-19 risk mitigation measures such as a limited number of people, facial masking, and social distancing. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    This work, Super Bowl LVI (56) viewing party at CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Super Bowl
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY

