220206-N-CD319-1002 SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 06, 2022) Retail Service Specialist Seaman Rosie Cavinta participates in an active shooter drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 23:09
|Photo ID:
|7050740
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-CD319-1006
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|174.25 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Shooter Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT