Airman 1st Class Matthew Daub and Airman 1st Class Shawn Tillman-Coriano, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeymen, install lights at the Drop Zone at Ali Al Salem Air Base Feb. 5, 2022. The 386 ECES is responsible for repairing, maintaining and installing lights and power across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 07:14 Photo ID: 7050385 VIRIN: 220205-F-PL327-250 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.04 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping ASAB’s Drop Zone lit [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.