U.S. Army Col. Joseph Ewers, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment talks to his Soldiers as they prepare to deploy from Germany to Romania, Feb. 11, 2022. The deployment of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to our NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7050219
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-BA691-0015
|Resolution:
|7357x4905
|Size:
|23.15 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment Deploys to Romania [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
