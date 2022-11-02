Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Cavalry Regiment Deploys to Romania [Image 2 of 2]

    2d Cavalry Regiment Deploys to Romania

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Joseph Ewers, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment talks to his Soldiers as they prepare to deploy from Germany to Romania, Feb. 11, 2022. The deployment of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to our NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 19:24
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
