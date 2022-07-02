Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MING Key Leaders meet with Liberian military leadership [Image 6 of 6]

    MING Key Leaders meet with Liberian military leadership

    MONROVIA, LIBERIA

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson III, chief of staff for AFL, center, met with U.S. Army Col. Ravi Wagh, state operations officer for the Michigan National Guard (MING), right, and other military leaders at AFL headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia Feb. 7, 2022. The event took place during a key leader engagement held Feb. 4-13, 2022, in Monrovia, involving delegations from MING, Latvian National Armed Forces and the AFL. MING is further strengthening its State Partnership Program between the militaries from both countries. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

