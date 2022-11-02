U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Fighter Wing board an Omni Air International 767-300ER at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 11, 2022, in support of a deployment to the United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long standing strategic partner.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 13:28
|Photo ID:
|7050053
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-GA198-2037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates, by SSgt Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT