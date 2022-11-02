Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Singer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Fighter Wing board an Omni Air International 767-300ER at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 11, 2022, in support of a deployment to the United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long standing strategic partner.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 13:28
    Photo ID: 7050053
    VIRIN: 220211-F-GA198-2037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates, by SSgt Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

