    1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing taxies at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in support of a deployment to the United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 12:42
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

