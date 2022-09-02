CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Dalton, an avionics technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and a native of Colorado springs, Colorado, cleans the interior of a CH-53E Super Stallion during aircraft wash-downs aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Feb. 10. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN