Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland [Image 2 of 4]

    CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Dalton, an avionics technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and a native of Colorado springs, Colorado, cleans the interior of a CH-53E Super Stallion during aircraft wash-downs aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Feb. 10. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 04:28
    Photo ID: 7049787
    VIRIN: 220110-M-PO838-1013
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland
    CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland
    CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland
    CH-53E deep cleaning aboard USS Portland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Cleaning
    Helicopter
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT