U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, addresses Educator’s Workshop attendees from the 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District after a morning colors ceremony on MCRD San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The Educators’ Workshop is designed to inform high school and college educators about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Attendees had opportunities to experience what it is like to be a Marine recruit and view a small portion of what new recruits endure. They then return to their place of business with the ability to provide firsthand experience and knowledge to individuals interested in military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

