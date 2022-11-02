Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Educator's Workshop

    Educator's Workshop

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, addresses Educator’s Workshop attendees from the 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District after a morning colors ceremony on MCRD San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The Educators’ Workshop is designed to inform high school and college educators about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Attendees had opportunities to experience what it is like to be a Marine recruit and view a small portion of what new recruits endure. They then return to their place of business with the ability to provide firsthand experience and knowledge to individuals interested in military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 18:19
    Photo ID: 7049387
    VIRIN: 220211-M-RO791-1018
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USMC
    Educator's Workshop
    Marine Corps
    MCRDSD

