    Lilac Festival Princesses' help Team Fairchild during the Harvest Food Distribution [Image 1 of 2]

    Lilac Festival Princesses' help Team Fairchild during the Harvest Food Distribution

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Spokane Lilac Festival Princesses’ distribute food during the Harvest Food Distribution at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 3, 2022. The Harvest Food Distribution provides groceries to over 200 military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

