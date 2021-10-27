Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and Navy complete channel widening in Federated States of Micronesia

    Coast Guard and Navy complete channel widening in Federated States of Micronesia

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Navy Master Diver Senior Chief Petty Officer Terence Juergens supervises dive operations in the Kapingamarangi Channel in support of the channel widening operation, December 6, 2021. The Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia carried members from the Navy's Underwater Construction Team Two (UCT-2) to widen the shoal channel which had narrowed due to marine overgrowth. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia)

