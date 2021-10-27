Coast Guard and Navy complete channel widening in Federated States of Micronesia

U.S. Navy Master Diver Senior Chief Petty Officer Terence Juergens supervises dive operations in the Kapingamarangi Channel in support of the channel widening operation, December 6, 2021. The Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia carried members from the Navy's Underwater Construction Team Two (UCT-2) to widen the shoal channel which had narrowed due to marine overgrowth. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia)
