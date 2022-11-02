Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Cavoli visits Paratroopers in Poland

    Gen. Cavoli visits Paratroopers in Poland

    POLAND

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander U.S. Army Europe and Africa, hands out command coins to recognized Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Rzeszow, Poland on February 11, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against any aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:28
    Photo ID: 7048808
    VIRIN: 220211-A-HK139-564
    Resolution: 782x1183
    Size: 713.88 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Cavoli visits Paratroopers in Poland, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    paratroopers
    strongertogether
    weareNATO
    EuropeanSupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT