U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander U.S. Army Europe and Africa, hands out command coins to recognized Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Rzeszow, Poland on February 11, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against any aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:28 Photo ID: 7048808 VIRIN: 220211-A-HK139-564 Resolution: 782x1183 Size: 713.88 KB Location: PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Cavoli visits Paratroopers in Poland, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.