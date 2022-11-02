Gen. Cavoli visits Paratroopers in Poland

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander U.S. Army Europe and Africa, hands out command coins to recognized Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Rzeszow, Poland on February 11, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against any aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)
