    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser assists 2 Florida boaters during tow of disabled catamaran to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser assists 2 Florida boaters during tow of disabled catamaran to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    02.10.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser crew assists two Florida boaters by towing the disabled catamaran Sassi Kat, approximately 50 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2022. Cutter Winslow Griesser towed the Sassi Kat for approximately 14 hours to complete the 70 nautical mile transit to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 11:34
    Location: PR
    Puerto Rico
    Mayaguez
    Coast Guard Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser
    Catamaran Sassi Kat
    2 Florida boaters

