The Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser crew assists two Florida boaters by towing the disabled catamaran Sassi Kat, approximately 50 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2022. Cutter Winslow Griesser towed the Sassi Kat for approximately 14 hours to complete the 70 nautical mile transit to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 11:34 Photo ID: 7048450 VIRIN: 220210-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 78.61 KB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser assists 2 Florida boaters during tow of disabled catamaran to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.