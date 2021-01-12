An Invisio X5 headset sits on a desk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2021. The Invisio X5 headset is one part of the TruLink Wireless Headset System, which provides superior hearing protection and improves communication between different maintenance entities on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 23:09 Photo ID: 7047723 VIRIN: 211201-F-BZ793-1007 Resolution: 6866x4626 Size: 5.63 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan sparks change with new headset system [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.