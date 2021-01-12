Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan sparks change with new headset system [Image 6 of 6]

    Kunsan sparks change with new headset system

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Invisio X5 headset sits on a desk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2021. The Invisio X5 headset is one part of the TruLink Wireless Headset System, which provides superior hearing protection and improves communication between different maintenance entities on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

