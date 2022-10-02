Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior leaders attends USARPAC Intelligence Summit

    Senior leaders attends USARPAC Intelligence Summit

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior leaders across U.S. Army Pacific, the U.S. Army, the Joint Force and mission partners attend the USARPAC Intelligence Summit Feb. 10 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The two-day summit provided a venue for senior leaders to create a shared understanding and synchronize intelligence operations leading to greater interoperability and cohesion in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)

    conference
    intel
    INDOPACOM

