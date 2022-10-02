Senior leaders attends USARPAC Intelligence Summit

Senior leaders across U.S. Army Pacific, the U.S. Army, the Joint Force and mission partners attend the USARPAC Intelligence Summit Feb. 10 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The two-day summit provided a venue for senior leaders to create a shared understanding and synchronize intelligence operations leading to greater interoperability and cohesion in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)
