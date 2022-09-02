Presidio of Monterey Fire Department trains to save lives during vehicle extrications

Firefighters with the Presidio of Monterey Fire Department work on lifting a crushed dashboard during vehicle extrication training at California State University, Monterey Bay, Seaside, Calif., Feb. 9. Next to them are the doors they cut off the car.

