220209-N-VJ326-1037 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2022) Sailors clean windows above the missile decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 9. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|02.09.2022
|02.10.2022 16:29
|7047290
|220209-N-VJ326-1037
|4466x2977
|1.04 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
This work, SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2022) Sailors clean windows above [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
