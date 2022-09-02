West Pier repairs in Fair Haven, NY

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members stand on the West Pier connecting Little Sodus Bay with Lake Ontario in Fair Haven, New York, February, 9 2022. The Buffalo District is repairing the West Pier in Fair Haven – a critical piece of coastal infrastructure along Lake Ontario – following degradation in 2019 and damage from storms in 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)
