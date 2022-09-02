Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Pier repairs in Fair Haven, NY [Image 5 of 5]

    West Pier repairs in Fair Haven, NY

    FAIR HAVEN, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members stand on the West Pier connecting Little Sodus Bay with Lake Ontario in Fair Haven, New York, February, 9 2022. The Buffalo District is repairing the West Pier in Fair Haven – a critical piece of coastal infrastructure along Lake Ontario – following degradation in 2019 and damage from storms in 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Pier repairs in Fair Haven, NY [Image 5 of 5], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Great Lakes
    Buffalo District
    Lake Ontario
    Coastal Infrastructure

