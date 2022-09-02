Valentine's for Vets

The Honorable Frank Todaro Erie County Legislator, 8th District (back row center left) and the Honorable Christopher Green also from Erie County, 6th District (back row center right) with armed forces members stationed here at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station show off their valentine cards on February 9, 2022. The cards were made by elementary school children from Erie County as part of a class project to show their appreciation to members of the military in time for this Valentine’s Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

