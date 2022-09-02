Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valentine's for Vets [Image 1 of 2]

    Valentine's for Vets

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Peter Borys 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    The Honorable Frank Todaro Erie County Legislator, 8th District (back row center left) and the Honorable Christopher Green also from Erie County, 6th District (back row center right) with armed forces members stationed here at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station show off their valentine cards on February 9, 2022. The cards were made by elementary school children from Erie County as part of a class project to show their appreciation to members of the military in time for this Valentine’s Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

