De-Rigging Equipment

A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade recovers his equipment during an airborne operation at Frida Drop Zone, Aviano, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

