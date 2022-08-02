Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard [Image 2 of 5]

    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open a new exhibit in the Connecticut State Capitol hosted by State Rep. Anthony Nolan to honor the Coast Guard, Feb. 10, 2022. The exhibit consists of 24 panels and historical artifacts on display in the concourse between the Legislative Office Building and the Capitol Building and honors and highlights the rich history of the Coast Guard with an emphasis on Connecticut based Coast Guard units. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 08:50
    Photo ID: 7044323
    VIRIN: 220208-G-G0254-1003
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.93 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard
    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard
    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard
    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard
    Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    State
    Government
    USCGA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT