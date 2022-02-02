Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones speaks with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus during a video meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb. 2, 2022. The group discussed the findings of the Air Force’s Racial Disparity Review. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 07:54 Photo ID: 7043855 VIRIN: 220202-F-LE393-0202 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.52 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USecAF Jones meeting with CAPAC, by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.