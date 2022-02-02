USecAF Jones meeting with CAPAC

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones speaks with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus during a video meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb. 2, 2022. The group discussed the findings of the Air Force’s Racial Disparity Review. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
