An F/A18E Super Hornet with the VFA-34 “Blue Blasters” from the USS Truman takes off from Aviano Air Base in Support of a 173rd Airborne Brigade airborne operation. Jan. 9th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7043757
|VIRIN:
|220209-A-IP596-1030
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Hornet [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
