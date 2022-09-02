Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Hornet

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    An F/A18E Super Hornet with the VFA-34 “Blue Blasters” from the USS Truman takes off from Aviano Air Base in Support of a 173rd Airborne Brigade airborne operation. Jan. 9th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 06:39
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Hornet [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

