    Excess Army equipment delivered to Greek forces

    GREECE

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Terri Stover 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Greek and U.S. military personnel, along with Greece Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos and U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, participate in a Dec. 1 ceremony in Athens marking the delivery of the first 44 of 1,200 M117 Guardian Armored Safety Vehicles being transferred from the U.S. Army to the Hellenic Army through the foreign military sales program. (photo courtesy of State Department)

    This work, Excess Army equipment delivered to Greek forces, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

